Crash leaves some Woodville residents without power

WOODVILLE, Ohio — State troopers are on the scene of a crash in Woodville after a car went off the road and collided with a utility pole.
The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on County Road 44 between the turnpike and County Road 167.
According to troopers on the scene, one person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated with the extent of their injuries unknown.
Woodville Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene to assist.
The scene remains active.
The estimated time of power restoration is 6:30 p.m.