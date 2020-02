The Ohio Turnpike reopened around 6:30 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon in Lucas County near Toledo Express Airport.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson says multiple people were hurt. Video from the Springfield Twp. Fire Department showed an air ambulance landing to transport those who were injured to an area hospital.

RELATED: Police chase ends with stolen car on fire on I-475

RELATED: One person dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike