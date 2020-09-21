52-year-old woman dies after crash on Airport Hwy. near I-475 exit ramp

The accident closed the westbound lanes of Airport Highway.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a crash on the exit ramp from I-475 to Airport Highway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car being driven by Jarron Subleski, 25, of Toledo was heading west on Airport Highway, when it struck an SUV being driven by 52-year-old Kelley Giddens of Holland.

Troopers say the SUV, failed to yield the right of way after turning onto Airport Highway from the northbound exit ramp.

The SUV then hit a guardrail.

Ms. Giddens had to be extricated from her vehicle before being taken to the hospital by ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

Mr. Subleski suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Giddens was not wearing a seatbelt.

Westbound Airport Highway was closed for about an hour.