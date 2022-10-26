x
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday

William Wilhelm, 82, from Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was knocked over and pinned to the ground by a tractor striking a pickup truck.
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground.

William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

The tractor began moving after it was started by a battery from the pickup truck.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, was the only person at the scene at the time of the accident.

Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews assisted at the scene.

