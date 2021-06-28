Crash involving fire truck in west Toledo shuts down traffic

Incident was reported about 4:15 p.m. Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Traffic is shut down after a crash at the intersection of Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue Monday in west Toledo sent at least three people, including a firefighter, to the hospital.

The incident involves a passenger vehicle and a fire truck. The crash happened about 4:15 p.m.

According to a Toledo Fire & Rescue spokesman, a vehicle collided with the fire truck as it was making a turn. Firefighters on board began to care for the passengers in the car.

The car struck a utility pole after hitting the fire truck and two occupants had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire Chief Brian Byrd told WTOL one fireman hit his head and is in the hospital and another is being evaluated per department protocol. He said there is extensive damage to the fire truck.