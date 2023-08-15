Four TPD officers injured in downtown Toledo crash

The scene is near the intersection of Adams and North Huron streets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo police cars collided downtown Tuesday night.

Four officers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were hospitalized, an officer at the scene near the intersection of Adams and North Huron streets said.

One officer was seen in a neck brace.

A portion of Adams Street has been closed down.

The injured officers were responding to a call for officer assistance when the collision happened, police at the scene said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air and online for the latest updates.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.