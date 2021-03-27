Crash claims life of two women in Paulding County

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in Harrison Township when the car they were in went off the right side of the road.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — Two women lost their lives as the result of a crash in Paulding County on Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says driver Kathy Szumanski, 41, of Coldwater, Michigan and her passenger Misty Miller, Age 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana were heading west on Twp. Road 94 west of Twp. Rd. 21 when the car went off the right side of the road and flipped over.

Szumansi and Miller were both thrown from the car.

The Paulding County Coroner’s Office pronounced both of the women deceased at the scene.