Crash claims life of two women in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — Two women lost their lives as the result of a crash in Paulding County on Sunday morning.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says driver Kathy Szumanski, 41, of Coldwater, Michigan and her passenger Misty Miller, Age 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana were heading west on Twp. Road 94 west of Twp. Rd. 21 when the car went off the right side of the road and flipped over.
Szumansi and Miller were both thrown from the car.
The Paulding County Coroner’s Office pronounced both of the women deceased at the scene.
The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. and remains under investigation.