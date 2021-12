Traffic is backed up to Detroit Ave. entrance of the highway

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday a crash caused a traffic jam on I-75 stretching from the Disalle Bridge to the Detroit Ave. entrance as of 11:43 a.m.

The left lane is closed on I-75 south at State Rt. 65 south.

The crash happened on I-75 by the casino before 11 a.m. and involved four vehicles. No one was hurt.

Toledo police and Toledo fire responded to the scene.

It is uncertain when the lane will be re-opened.