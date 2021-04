Both Nebraska and North Detroit avenues are closed in both directions following the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash at Nebraska and North Detroit avenues that happened around 9 p.m. Monday has both roads closed in both directions as of 9:45 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Wires were down on the roadway according to a WTOL 11 photographer at the scene. A utility bucket truck was making repairs at the intersection.

At least one car appeared to have its air bag deployed after a crash.