Multi-vehicle crash on Airport Hwy. Monday; road closed both ways

TOLEDO, Ohio — A multi-vehicle crash happened on Airport Highway just before 3:30 a.m.
Airport Highway and South Byrne Road are closed just before Angola Road going both ways.
One person was taken away by a life squad. Toledo fire crews and police are looking in a nearby field for a possible other victim.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
The Toledo Fire Department, Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene.
