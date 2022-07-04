x
Multi-vehicle crash on Airport Hwy. Monday; road closed both ways

At least one person was taken away by a life squad. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A multi-vehicle crash happened on Airport Highway just before 3:30 a.m.

Airport Highway and South Byrne Road are closed just before Angola Road going both ways.

One person was taken away by a life squad. Toledo fire crews and police are looking in a nearby field for a possible other victim.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Toledo Fire Department, Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene.

