TFRD: Craig Memorial Bridge reopening soon, incident 'resolved'

The bridge was previously closed Wednesday afternoon due to an "active incident," authorities said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue said Craig Memorial Bridge will "be reopening soon" after it was closed Wednesday afternoon due to an "active incident." The incident was "positively resolved," TFRD said.

The bridge was closed in addition to several streets as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials told the public to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in local news updates.