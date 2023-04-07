Do you know Mark Reed? Toledo man working to reunite personal items of Cpl. Harold Reed with nephew

Cpl. Harold Reed died serving the U.S. military in Korea in 1950. But his body wasn't returned to Ottawa Hills and buried on his family's plot until 2014.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Once a month, Tim Power goes to the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park and cleans up the grave of Harold Reed, who died serving the U.S. military in Korea in 1950.

For 63 years, nobody knew where Reed's body was.

Power never met Reed -- he died years before he was born -- but he does so to honor a solemn obligation started by Reed's friend and brother-in-law, Bill.

But for all that time, Bill Power, Reed's brother-in-law, never gave up hope they would bring him home.

"He made a promise to Aunt Millie [Bill's wife and Harold's sister], that before he died, he would have Harold buried next to his mom [Mildred]," Tim said. "I didn't ever think it was possible to have him brought home."

But finally, in 2014, DNA testing advanced to the point that the unknown soldiers from the war could finally be identified if surviving family members had something to use for a sample.

"Bill went down in his basement and started looking for the letters," Tim said. "Well, Harold licked the letters and he licked the stamps."

That was all it took to unravel a decades-long mystery.

It turned out Reed had been buried with other unknown soldiers in a memorial cemetery in Hawaii, but once identified, he was laid to rest with his family in Ottawa Hills.

"Oh joy, joy, he's coming home, he's coming home," Bill Power told WTOL 11 in 2014.

With his mission complete, Bill was eventually laid to rest on the family plot.

It's not quite over for Tim, though. He wants the flag that laid on Reed's coffin and a few other possessions returned to Reed's only remaining family: his nephew, Mark Reed.

"That's where it needs to go," Tim said. "It doesn't belong to me. I'm not a Reed, I'm a Power."

But Tim has been searching for at least a few years and hasn't been able to find Mark, he said.

The family has lost track of each other, and even the professionals Tim has hired can't seem to find him.

It's possible that Mark has already passed away. But if that's the case, Tim still wants the items in the Reed family's possession, not resting in his living room. So, he's asking the public for help.

"Somebody in the city of Toledo knows who Mark Reed is," Tim said. "Somebody might say, 'wait a minute, I had a step-brother named Mark.' And that's what this is all about."

Tim said he can't close the door on this chapter of his life until he knows for sure he did everything he can to finish his uncle's mission:

"To get it done and over with would be very important, one of the most important things in my life," Tim said.