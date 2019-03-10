ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford Police Department is asking residents to be proactive in protecting themselves and their pets from coyotes in the area.

This request comes after a deer appeared to be taken down by one more coyotes in Eagle Point Thursday morning.

Police say the evidence of a struggle and tracks were found in a backyard.

In addition, law enforcement advises pet owners to keep an eye on their furry family member and to not leaving pet food outside. They warn that coyotes,as well as other wildlife, are opportunistic and can be attracted to any type of pet food.

