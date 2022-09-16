Coy Road closure in Oregon to partially reopen Sept. 30

The closure south of Navarre Avenue is expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and the closure north of Navarre Avenue is expected to reopen on Oct. 28.

OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively.

The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.

Parts of Coy Road were closed and Navarre Avenue was reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction on July 18 so Columbia Gas could replace a gas line.

Also started on July 18, and through approximately Nov. 18, there may be possible lane closures in the intersection of Coy Road and Navarre Avenue.

These lane closures are necessary so the E.S. Wagner Company "construct additional lanes, install medians and u-turn lanes, upgrade traffic signals, replace existing Coy Road Bridge over Amolsch Ditch and install various other improvements as part of the Navarre/Coy Intersection Safety Improvements Project."

