Findlay City Schools to close until Jan. 19 due to COVID-related staffing shortage

FINDLAY, Ohio — Leaders with Findlay City Schools have canceled classes for the district until Wednesday, Jan. 19.

In a note sent home to parents, school leaders explained that they're experiencing staffing shortages in all areas in addition to a "dramatic increase in staff and student absenteeism."

Classes will be canceled starting Friday, Jan. 14 and resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19, though Monday was already scheduled off for students and staff to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

These canceled school days will be observed as calamity days and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.

Information regarding the Findlay High School exam schedule will be available at a later date.

School buildings will be closed during this period so they can be sanitized thoroughly.

If students need reach out to their teachers, they should contact them through email or any other communication tools supported by their individual classrooms.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 and needs to report it during the cancellation period, they should contact their building's principal via e-mail.

"We are very proud of what our team has done so far to keep operations running. Findlay City Schools staff members have stretched themselves to meet the needs of our students and community," district leaders said.

Students, staff, and visitors were encouraged to follow the CDC's COVID-19 guidance, which includes, but is not limited to, wearing a face covering, social distancing when possible and proper hand sanitizing.