When the COVID guy gets COVID

WTOL's coronavirus expert confronts a positive test

TOLEDO, Ohio — I stared down at the antigen testing kit and my body began to shake.

Two red lines. Positive for COVID-19.

For more than a year, I would occasionally take a test, just because I had a runny nose or sinus pressure. There was always one line or the lab would call to say my test was negative.

But I knew this time. I felt horrible on Monday night. I was exhausted. My throat was hurting. My nose was dripping nonstop. Monday was impossible to sleep because of the drainage and the lump in my throat.

I took a couple ibuprofen Tuesday morning and felt better, but when those wore off, it was obvious something was amiss.

Fifteen minutes later, my life changed.

I know the statistics. I’ve studied COVID-19 so much that there isn’t a statistic that I don’t know. I am fully vaccinated and boosted. More than likely, this will be nothing more than a cold.

But the psychological and emotional pain for me is real. Many people won’t understand. COVID is no big deal, right? Some people even told me that they were looking forward to getting omicron so they’d have immunity. I know there will be laughing emojis on social media when this appears. People will mock the sheep – like me – who got vaccinated. When I am in public, more than once, people have come up to me and introduced themselves to ‘The COVID guy.” Well, the COVID guy got COVID.

But this is my journey, and somehow I feel that I failed. For those of you getting ready to click that laughing emoji, I hope that you do somehow understand. This has been my professional life for nearly two years. I was one of the first in line when I was eligible to be vaccinated, when I could get the booster. I bought high-quality masks. I turned down parties, family get-togethers. I told people how to stay safe. And COVID beat me.

It beat me because I got tired of it all. Omicron has about a 48-hour incubation period. And 48 hours before I got sick, I was at the movies for the first time in two years. And afterwards, I was at a restaurant. People were coughing in both locations. People were not wearing masks. Lucas and Wood counties will be in the top 10 tomorrow when incidence rates come out for counties. It was reckless.

I’ve been getting dozens of texts from family and friends. Many of them remind me of someone they know who had COVID and how they sailed through their recovery. I understand all of that. But, of course, they remind me of that because there are always people who don’t have an easy go of it.

Last night, I went to bed surprised at how good I felt. Just before midnight, a spastic cough brought me out of a deep sleep. I know the numbers. But every new symptom makes me wonder what’s next.