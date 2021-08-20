How COVID-19 could impact another season of high school football

OHSAA official Tim Stried says COVID-19 will continue to have an impact this season, forcing teams to cancel games if players test positive for the virus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While many are celebrating the return of high school football Friday, there are some teams that didn't make it to the field.

The players at Waite and St. John's Jesuit had to sit out their first week of the season after a Waite player tested positive for COVID-19.

There was no crowd noise at St. John's Jesuit and the stands remained empty Friday night. It was supposed to be the opener for the Titans, hosting the Waite High School Indians.

After receiving guidance from the Lucas County Health Department regarding the positive case, the game was canceled.

"COVID is going to be in the back of our minds for the foreseeable future," Ohio High School Athletic Association official Tim Stried said.

He said there were seven games canceled this week due to COVID-19 and one game has already been canceled for next.

"We're still dealing with the virus on various levels and, of course, not all student-athletes are vaccinated, so that certainly is going to impact the quarantine," Stried said.

All of the state COVID-19 safety protocols dealing with limited attendance and social distancing for players are gone this year. Stried said it's up to each district to decide what's best to keep its kids in school and on the field.

"There are some school districts that are requiring masks at games, certainly a school district can do that," he said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, spring sports were canceled entirely. Stried says that still lingers in the back of people's minds as a possibility.

While vaccines aren't required, Stried said they are recommended.

"Let's just try to be safe. Have fun, but let's not put ourselves in a position where we're going to be more prone to getting the virus," he said.

Stried said teams can make up those games if they find the time in their schedules, but noted that it's difficult with football as they only play once a week.