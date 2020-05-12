Health department confirms COVID-19 tests from Lucas County Fairgrounds never reached lab

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging those who took the test on Nov. 18 to take one again on Dec. 9 at the fairgrounds.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — For those who went to the Lucas County Fairgrounds pop-up testing site on Nov. 18, you're encouraged to get another test, because the first one never reached the lab.

The health department began investigating after reports came in that those who were tested hadn't received their results two weeks later, when they're usually expected within 72 hours.

It turns out those tests never made it to MAKO Medical, the facility processing tests from pop-up sites.

"On that test day, between FedEx and MAKO, the tests never arrived I guess, or they don't know where they're at," said Toledo-Lucas County Department of Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

WTOL spoke with a couple who had to go through all the trouble and anticipation just to take another test.

Earlean Belcher and her husband decided to take a COVID-19 test at the pop-up location held at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health on Nov. 18. For Belcher, the test was less than enjoyable.

"And they went up my nostrils, both of them, and they twirled there around for 15 seconds each. And it felt like they had punctured my brain!" explained Belcher.

Belcher has underlying health conditions and is a senior citizen. She says waiting for her test results that never came added to her anxiety.

"They need to fix this, we can't keep doing this over and over and over again. Because you sit around, you're nervous waiting on your results, and you don't get any results," said Belcher.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is upset about the lost tests, but is encouraging those who took the test on Nov. 18 to take it again on Dec. 9. The event will again be held at the Lucas County Fairgrounds at 1406 Key St. from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.