COVID-19 pop-up testing available today in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Coronavirus testing will be available Monday at a pop-up site in Findlay.

The testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Cube located at 3430 N. Main St.

Testing is available for individuals with or without symptoms and with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Individuals of any age will be able to be tested; minors will need signed consent of a parent or guardian.

Hancock County Public Health requests that you fill out a requisition form and a results form before arriving to the testing site.