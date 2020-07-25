COVID-19 pandemic leads to an uptick in 'Broken Heart' syndrome, which is a form of a heart attack

Recent study published in a medical journal found a significant increase in what's heart attacks at two Ohio hospitals during this pandemic.

OHIO, USA — The stress surrounding the pandemic might have you at a higher risk for having the "Broken Heart Syndrome" which is a form of a heart attack.

"I jokingly call them dystopian times. So probably a lot of people have called it dystopian times," said Wendy Nathan, a clinical therapist in Toledo.

Nathan and many others describe the pandemic as a stressful time. And the added stress right now could be dangerous for your heart.

In fact, a recent study published in a medical journal found a significant increase in what's called broken heart syndrome at two Ohio hospitals during this pandemic.

"It's a heart attack in a sense of the term that the person will have chest discomfort and shortness of breath. They usually will have significant EKG changes that you typically will see with a heart attack. And they'll have elevations of their cardio enzymes," said Dr. Todd Monroe, a Interventional Cardiologist, ProMedica Physicians Cardiology.

It's also known as a cardiomyopathy or Takosubo syndrome.

According to the study, patients were two times likelier to have it right now.

It also suggests physical, social and economic stress from the pandemic is likely the cause.

Larry Levy said he can relate after losing his job as a professor in Toledo.

"You know, I'm an older person. So, I guess I'm retiring younger than I was expecting," said Levy.

And Nathan who has seen changes in her clients.

"Especially those that live alone. It's been incredibly tough on them. If they have an animal, that's made it a lot better for them. But still the lack of human touch is incredibly stressful," said Nathan.

Dr. Monroe said it's that kind of stress that also led to his own mother in law being diagnosed with broken heart syndrome.

"That worrying that sudden feeling of I can't breath and I can't get help was enough to trigger this. So usually you usually see it with some sort of a very emotional type of response. So a sudden death in the family. House burning down. A robbery," said Dr. Monroe.

There is nothing specific you can do to avoid the Broken Heart Syndrome. However, doing anything you can to avoid stress, is a start.

"Whether it's exercising, whether it's yoga, whether it's sitting down and just take time to try to relax," said Monroe.