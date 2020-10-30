School officials: COVID-19 outbreak at Defiance College 'officially contained'

An outbreak is officially contained after 24 days without an attached positive case. Defiance College officials announced they successfully cleared the 24-day mark.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Nearly a month after a COVID-19 outbreak at Defiance College, the school announced the outbreak is now fully contained.

36 cases were reported to the local health department in September.

Containment of an outbreak is defined as "24 days without an attached positive case."

Students are on campus in a hybrid model. With an enrollment of just over 500 students, they say the outbreak was frightening.

"It was scary because we were like oh my gosh, we don't want to get it," student Natalie Schroeder said.

Local health officials say the college did a great job of addressing the outbreak right away.

"Defiance College has been very proactive in their testing, and not only in their testing, but identifying those cases early and identifying those close contacts and quarantining and isolating," Defiance County Health Department Commissioner Jamie Gerken said.

The college announced that the outbreak is now contained, adding the college is "very fortunate that those who were positive and developed symptoms seem to have fully recovered."

Meanwhile, students say they're adjusting to hybrid learning and all of the safety guidelines.

"They had to quickly switch to online learning," Schroeder explained. "And now since the fall started, they already know that it could be online. So a lot of the teachers have adapted really well and I think the students have too."

Health officials are urging prevention as key to keeping schools open and people safe as cases are on the rise.

"I'm a health commissioner, but I'm also a mom of 15 year olds," Gerken said. "So I get it. So trying to find that fine balance of normalcy but keeping everyone safe."