The party is on! COVID-19 not stopping St. Paddy's Day celebrations

The Blarney was still busy with customers, with extra measures in place to keep them safe from COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bars and restaurants were shut down for indoor dining just before St. Patrick's Day last year.

So this year, business owners are excited to welcome back guests for the day-long celebration. Usually you can barely walk through The Blarney because it's so packed. But because of COVID-19, things are running a bit differently.

Tables are filled per usual but they are spread out, there's plastic guards between chairs at the bars and people of course have to wear their masks whenever they're not sitting down.

The igloos outside on the patio are open for people to enjoy but, those aren't the only things different at The Blarney this year.

"We've got those reservations going through until about 9 o'clock today and then obviously the street is closed," said Bill Kline, a managing partner at The Blarney. "There are no tables and chairs out there, but there is opportunity for you to come down and stand and have a DORA outside on the street."

The Blarney is open until midnight for revelers looking to celebrate safely.