COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 30: Making memories
How local families are coping with Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.
Author: WTOL Newsroom
Published: 8:12 PM EDT March 30, 2020
Updated: 8:12 PM EDT March 30, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio —

  Brandi Barnes

An opportunity at hand

I decided I need a plan. 

With the social distancing guidance by the government being extended until the end of April, I realize I need to do more with my time because this may last a while.

Sunday night I sat down and chose what I was going to accomplish this week - standard things that seem to get lost in procrastination and social media. 

On the list, I have my work, my emails that need to be sent, the calls I need to make (for business and to family/friends I am missing), meals I will cook and the amount of time I will dedicate to moving my body. 

See, this virus has taken control of our lives for the time being. Of course it stinks, but this is a time that we can optimize and make the most of. We can better our skills or catch up on needed sleep. 

For once, our world has little structure, but many restrictions. That is something we may never see again. But I refuse to let this virus beat me down. Instead, I want to let it lift me up into doing things I may not have had the time to do. 

I am grateful that I and my family are healthy. I am ready for this all to end, but I promise to myself that I will make the most of it. 

  Haley Weis
Chapter 2

Chapter 2

Facing challenges with determination

How is our family surviving these trying times?

We are a household of three adults - myself and two sons in their mid-20s. My oldest son's job is on hold. (For how long we don't know).

My second son wanted to "come home" for his senior year of college and commute.

It's been an adjustment, but I think we are OK. We have different schedules, but I make a point to have at least one dinner a week together.

I also have a daughter in college. She has decided to stay and work in another city in Ohio.

This is really difficult because we are very close. We talk and video chat as often as possible, but it is not the same. Like many seniors, her days on campus are over. There will be no graduation ceremony to share with family and friends, and that truly hurts. 

I am grateful I have a job that continues, but what does the future hold for the them? My parents are close by, but I worry about them too.

There is a lot on our shoulders, but we will get through this!

  Sue Bassett

  • Ohio coronavirus cases reach 1,933, with 39 deaths. Michigan's total not at 6,498, with the total jumping more than 1,000 in a single day for the first time. The state has 184 deaths, with almost half of them in Wayne County.
  • Lucas County announces that a third person has died from the virus. The county now has 114 people infected.
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus' Battelle win FDA approval for the company to sterilize masks at full capacity. Each sterilization machine can clean 80,000 masks a day.
  • DeWine says Ohio schools will stay closed through at least May 1.

