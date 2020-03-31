COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 30: Making memories

I decided I need a plan.

With the social distancing guidance by the government being extended until the end of April, I realize I need to do more with my time because this may last a while.

Sunday night I sat down and chose what I was going to accomplish this week - standard things that seem to get lost in procrastination and social media.

On the list, I have my work, my emails that need to be sent, the calls I need to make (for business and to family/friends I am missing), meals I will cook and the amount of time I will dedicate to moving my body.

See, this virus has taken control of our lives for the time being. Of course it stinks, but this is a time that we can optimize and make the most of. We can better our skills or catch up on needed sleep.

For once, our world has little structure, but many restrictions. That is something we may never see again. But I refuse to let this virus beat me down. Instead, I want to let it lift me up into doing things I may not have had the time to do.

I am grateful that I and my family are healthy. I am ready for this all to end, but I promise to myself that I will make the most of it.