COVID-19 causes Toledo Rep to cancel opening weekend performances

Sept. 10, 11 performances of the show Something Rotten! have been canceled after some members tested positive. The season will now begin the weekend of Sept. 17, 18.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Opening weekend shows for the new season at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre are being canceled after the theatre said that some members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The opening weekend for the show Something Rotten!, a musical comedy, was slated to take place on September 10 and 11.

Those shows have been canceled.

The show will now be performed on September 17 and 18 and then again on September 23, 24, 25, and 26.

That means the opening of the 89th season of the Toledo Repertoire Theater is being pushed back by one week.

The Rep says people who already have tickets for the September 10 and 11 shows will be contacted about rescheduling and will get a full refund if they are unable to attend on a different date.

Officials with the theatre troupe say cast and crew are required to take mandatory COVID-19 tests, and those who tested positive are fully vaccinated.

The theatre says shows start at 8 p.m., with the exception of Sunday shows, which begin at 2:30 p.m.

Audience members can see the show in person or on a live stream.

Other shows on the Rep's schedule include Sherlock Homes and the Adventure of the Fallen Souffle in October and November, and A Christmas Carol in December.

For tickets or more information, please visit www.toledorep.org or call (419) 243-9277.