COVID-19 cases trending downward as weather heats up

While there are far fewer COVID patients, there are more people feeling comfortable to come into the ER.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Covid cases keep going down as the temperature goes up, so, where are we as we head into summer?

"We can expect things to get better this summer and that's really good news. We know we're headed in a direction where all the data we're looking at looks positive, meaning that everything is trending in the right direction right now," Dr. Brian Kaminski from ProMedica said.

With the numbers dropping and mandates lifting, the playground at Wildwood that sat vacant just a year ago is now buzzing with the sound of kids ready for summertime.

"Much more hopeful, it's nice to see people out without so much concern over masks and everything," Tim Sorgee said.

Sorgee is hanging out on the swings with his granddaughters.

He says the family will take precautions because they're not old enough for a vaccine.

Brothers Mahki and Kaziah have big plans

"Go outside and swim in the swimming pool," Mahki said.

They are masking up when necessary and washing those hands.

Dr. Kaminski says that explains why they continue seeing lower numbers of Covid patients.

But people are going to hospitals for medical procedures and follow-up appointments they missed due to the pandemic.

"All of our hospitals are at high census right now, the emergency department volumes have picked up. We actually had a year where the emergency department volumes were significantly lower than usual and that was mostly because of people avoiding coming to the ER," Kaminski said.