LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The spreading of the COVID-19 virus is forcing the Lucas County Courthouse to reduce its hours.

Starting Monday, April 6, and lasting until it is considered safe, the courthouse's operations will close down at noon.

Once it is determined that agencies can resume normal hours, the courthouse will resume normal housrs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courthouse administrator Brian Patrick said the courthouse will only be open from 8:30 a.m. through 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

