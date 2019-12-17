WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Court documents in Wood County Common Pleas Court state that 16-year-old Tyler Miller admitted to stabbing Amonie Ervin at least five times, resulting in the 19-year-old's death.

According to the documents, Miller said he was upset with Ervin because he had "shorted” him twice during a marijuana purchase. The court documents also state Miller took a knife from his kitchen to meet Ervin, and used that knife to stab him.

Court officials argued that Miller posed a threat to other inmates and workers at the Wood County Juvenile Center and said he needed to be moved from there.

According to the court filings, Miller threatened to kill a witness in the case.

Miller is now being held separately from any adults at the Wood County Justice Center.

Miller’s case has been moved over to Wood County Common Pleas court, though, he has not yet been indicted.

No date has been set for his next appearance in court. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said Miller waived his probable cause hearing and a grand jury will decide whether or not to indict Miller.

Dobson anticipates that the case will be presented to the grand jury before the end of the year.

Ervin, 19, of Maumee, was found with at least 20 sharp-force injuries outside of a Perrysburg home on Nov. 29. FBI crime database records confirm this is the first homicide in Perrysburg in the last 20 years.

According to Lucas County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, Ervin suffered 20-25 sharp force injuries, including a mix of stabs and cut wounds to the head, face, neck, chest as well as both arms and hands. The stabbing caused damage to Ervin's heart, lungs and neck. The weapon used was a kitchen or steak knife, Dr. Hudson said.

Police were called to the home located on Tonbridge Court around 3:51 p.m. on Nov. 29. When they arrived, they found the body at the end of the driveway.

Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller fled and eventually was arrested.

