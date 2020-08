The fire happened aroud 11 p.m. on the 3300 block of Upton Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo home was heavily damaged after a fire broke around 11 p.m. Sunday night on the 3300 block of Upton Avenue.

Officials say the couple who lived in the home got out safely.

Fire crews were able to rescue one family dog however they say that one dog and cat are still unaccounted for.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the couple.