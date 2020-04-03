TOLEDO, Ohio — Country singer Cole Swindell is preforming at the Stranahan Theatre in Toledo on Thursday, but the impact of that show will reach all the way down to Tennessee.

On Tuesday, middle Tennessee was hit with deadly tornadoes that killed 24 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Swindell, who lives in Tennessee, says that all merchandise proceeds from his concert in Toledo will be donated to those affected by the tornadoes.

If you'll be at the concert, grab a T-shirt to support Tennessee!