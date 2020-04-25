TOLEDO, Ohio — With a $25 million deficit projected for the City of Toledo over the next couple years, council members are already looking at how they can make budget cuts while making sure vital services aren't affected.

The 2020 police class was supposed to start in May, but with the coronavirus pushing back a possible start date that gives the city time to find funds in other places to cut down costs and keep the number of trained officers in the city rising.

"This is just one piece of the puzzle, you know depending on timing and how everything shakes out, so my hope is that public safety is prioritized as a necessary service," Councilperson Katie Moline said.

Councilpeople Moline and Chris Delaney are introducing a plan to use money originally given to each council district for improvements to pay for the 2020 police class. The funds total $750,000 spread across the six districts.

"I think we just need to stick to the basics which is supporting safety forces and safe neighborhoods as we face this financial crisis. I know we still need to weather the storm," Moline said.

They both say it's not an easy ask since many council members already had plans for their district improvement program funds... but it's a good way to save needed city funds.

"There's no shortage of things to fix, which is primarily what I like to use it for. If there's an issue with a building or a park, I like to use it to fix those issues," Councilperson Delaney said.

This is one way to start bridging the anticipated $25 million budget shortfall the city is anticipating while still training 40 new cadets to be Toledo police officers.

Delaney, a former police officer, says he ran the idea by Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

"I just asked him if by some miracle we are able to make this happen could you pull off a police class and he said "yes, I could, I would need a little lead time to do it"," Delaney said.

Right now the police department is referring WTOL to the city for comment since it's still early in the process.

This idea will be introduced before council next Tuesday.

