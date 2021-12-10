Council approves pay raises, bonuses for Toledo police

In addition to the 4% pay increase each year for the next three years, TPPA members will see a COVID-19 bonus of $3,500 and another bonus of $2,500.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Patrolman's Association notched a victory on Tuesday as their contract for pay raises and bonuses was approved by city council.

TPPA members will receive a 4% pay increase each year for the next three years, plus two different one-time bonuses. They will also get a raise retroactive to Jan. 1.

As part of the agreement, officers will also get a $3,500 payment for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic and a $2,500 bonus for members of the TPPA who were employed while this plan was agreed upon.

TPPA president said not only is this a win for current officers, but he believes it will help them to continue to recruit and retain new police officers.

He also said he believes this will prevent Toledo officers from taking possible higher-paying jobs in the surrounding suburbs.

Additionally, city council did not make a decision on whether or not Toledo police can get an MRAP from a military surplus program.