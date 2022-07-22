Nonprofit's benefit to help Sylvania man who underwent heart and kidney transplant

A spaghetti dinner is being held July 24 to assist Alan Flanigan. Local volunteers are raising an estimated $10,000.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Alan Flanigan was just about to graduate from Sylvania's Northview High School when he found out some terrible news.

"Went to hospitals around here," Flanigan said. "They diagnosed me with heart failure, but they didn't do the right medication. So I went to Cleveland, and they kept me for three months for my first heart transplant."

The surgery was a success, and Alan's new heart kept pumping for about 20 years.

But it didn't last. He needed another transplant not just for his heart this time, but also for one of his kidneys.

"It's unexplainable," Flanigan said. "You lose a lot of people. You learn who you are. You grow up fast. And then you find the ones who love you."

Alan and his wife of six years, Nicole, have known each other for more than two decades. She gave up her job to be near him at the Cleveland Clinic. And stood by him as he stayed strong, despite all the time lost in the hospital.

"He had to grow up really fast," she said. "The rest of his friends were starting their freshman year of college and he was sitting in a hospital bed, waiting for his life to be saved."

The procedures weren't cheap, and Alan could require more surgeries later on down the road. That's why the national nonprofit group Children's Organ Transplant Association is stepping in to help cover the expenses with a spaghetti dinner benefit.

"It's extremely important," Flanigan said. "We could use all the help we could get, to be honest. I don't like asking for things, but it's crucial."

The dinner is on Sunday at the Sylvania Moose Lodge from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner is $10, and raffles and silent auctions will be offered as well. All the money will help Alan pay for transplant-related expenses throughout his lifetime.