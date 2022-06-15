Cost-effective ways to cool down in Lucas County

Whether it's enjoying a sweet treat or cold water, it's important to keep in mind ways to avoid overheating or heat stroke during skyrocketing temperatures.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In Five Points, high summer temperatures mean a trip to Sparky's Donuts, Ice Cream & Coffee to cool off. The local business has a wide array of treats that manager Brandi Louden, is happy to promote.

"We have Strawberry Lemon Ice Cream like Thomas Temple used to have here in Toledo and people just love that," Louden said. "Doughnuts, ice cream, popsicles, slushies; anything they would ever want, we have it here."

Both Louden and the owner said that the reasonable prices are what help bring customers back. Additionally, cooler weather later in the day is when they expect more customers.

If you're looking not to spend any money, in downtown Toledo, Promenade Park's Splash Pad is where you can find water park fun for free. Avid splash pad enthusiast Jenny Karnowski and her grandson James can't get enough of it.

"It's free, it's safe, the kids have a good time. It's so nice because it looks like the kids respect each other there's no pushing, no shoving," Karnowski said.

She was sad to say that on the hottest day of this week, she and her grandson won't be able to come out because she has to work. So, the two will be in cool air conditioning but now outside having fun together. But if plans were different...

"Yeah, we'd come back down here. Absolutely we would, with sunblock and water," Karnowski said.

All of Toledo's city pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. But remember, it's not just about physically cooling off: don't forget about those cool sweet treats.

Louden said they not only taste good, she thinks they could be important for your health.

"People get overheated really, really, easily. That's really bad for people who have other health conditions, like breathing, and all of that. It's just really good to keep a good temperature," Louden said.

If you're looking for a cool place to hang out, here's a list of nearly 50 cooling shelters in Lucas County.