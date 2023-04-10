COSI celebrates 60 years of Barbie with new exhibit

Visitors can see the various Barbie dolls throughout its history.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world at COSI.

The Columbus science museum has opened a new exhibit, “Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience.”

COSI partnered with Mattel to celebrate 60 years of Barbie. This comes more than two months after the Barbie movie premiered in theaters, making $1.4 billion at the box office during its run.

The exhibit showcases the iconic doll and encourages children that no matter their background, they can make the world a better place.

Visitors can see the various Barbie dolls through history, the story behind how Ruth Handler created the iconic doll and learn from women throughout history who have broken down career barriers for other women.