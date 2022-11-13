Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is collecting your pumpkins, candy wrappers, and political campaign signs to recycle properly.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year.

That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Lucas County Board of Commissioners.

During the month of November, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful has recycling drop-off stations all over the city for items that cannot be put in normal recycle bins. These items include candy wrappers, pumpkins, and political campaign signs.

Candy wrapper recycling

Children and parents are finishing up that Halloween Candy, and if there is a collection of candy wrappers that have been left around the house, the Keep America Beautiful affiliate asks that you do not put them into the recycle bin.

The issue is that candy wrappers are too small to go into the recycling," said Adam Cassi, Executive Director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful. "If anything is too small, it can't go into your recycling. It gets to the sorting facility, it doesn’t end up getting sorted properly, and it gets in the wrong spot. So the rule of thumb is pretty much anything smaller than a credit card, you can't really recycle it."

Candy wrapper collection sites have been set up at all Lucas County-area YMCA locations. There, the wrappers will be properly collected and sent through a separate recycling process than standard recyclables.

Candy wrapper collections sites will be available until November 30th.

Pumpkin and gourd recycling

The pumpkins that were carved for Halloween are likely at the end of their life too, and there are three dump sites to take those pumpkins to be composted.

The goal is to not let pumpkins end up in the landfill. Cassi said they will take up unnecessary space and most food waste that ends up in landfills will create harmful greenhouse gas emissions that can be prevented by composting.



Once they are composted, pumpkins will provide nutrients back into new crops.

Pumpkins will be collected until December 4th.

Sites for pumpkin recycling can be found at::

530 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537, The old Andersons location

4927 N. Holland Sylvania Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560, Sylvania Township Hall

5330 Seaman Rd, Oregon, OH 43616, Oregon Municiple Complex

Campaign sign recycling

Now that election season is over, the ubiquitous campaign signs are beginning to come down.

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful says cardboard and corrugated plastic signs are other items cannot be placed in the normal recycling bin.



As an alternative, the organization is accepting yard signs of different sizes and will send them a specialized processor.

There are four locations throughout Lucas County that campaign signs can be dropped off at through December 4th:

1817 Madison Ave., Toledo, Lucas County Democratic Headquarters

2125 Richards Rd., Ottawa Hills, Ottawa Hills Municipal Building

1011 Matzinger Rd., Toledo, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful

130 W Dudley St. Ste. A, Maumee, Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District

"We're really focusing on those good habits," said Cassi. "Recycle those things that are recyclable. If you're not sure if it's recyclable, really the rule of thumb is: don't put it in there."



Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful has many resources in order to find out what items are recyclable and what is not.



Cassi says the best way to find out is to reach out to the organization and they will guide you on where to take your items and provide resourses to the community to keep practicing correct recycling at home.