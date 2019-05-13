TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Coroner Diane Scala-Barnett released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the 4-year-old boy who died after suffering a gunshot Sunday.

According to Dr. Scala-Barnett, all evidence points to the boy having shot himself in the face at his home on Joyce Lane with an unsecured weapon. The child's father is an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and the weapon the child used was his father's "back-up" weapon.

The boy died at Toledo Children's Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The death has been ruled as an accident.

The Toledo Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

"Somehow, a youngster got a hold of his parent's or father's gun and tragically ended up shooting himself in the head," said TPD Chief George Kral.