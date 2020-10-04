It's no secret that there is a lack of testing available for those with coronaviurs symptoms.

Many of those tests are being saved for first responders and medical workers; but how many of our first responders are actually getting tested?

New numbers from the City of Toledo are indicating how big of a problem testing is among first responders. Right now here aren't enough tests for them.

To give you an idea, between the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire Department, 40 first responders have been exposed to the virus but have not shown any symptoms. An additional 21 have shown symptoms, but only six have been able to confirm they have the virus.

"So they're right on the front lines, putting themselves at risk, and yet even with them, even with those 40 that we know have been exposed to the virus, they are still not being tested," said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Over the past few weeks, both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton about how scarce testing is in Ohio. Mayor Kapszukiewicz said this is proof there is a testing shortage, and case numbers are not 100% accurate

"Part of what we are trying to do is communicate the reality to our citizens as it relates to testing. If the fact that exposed first responders do not all have access to testing, doesn't prove there is not enough testing, I don't know what does," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

Lucas County has started releasing confirmed case numbers by zip code.

RELATED: Feds loosen coronavirus rules to let essential workers return to work

RELATED: Recovered from coronavirus: Tracking a difficult number