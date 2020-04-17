WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Wood County residents who feel they may have contracted coronavirus are now encouraged to complete a survey of their symptoms.

Officials say the survey would help local public health better track the illness and gain a better understanding of COVID-19 activity in Northwest Ohio.

“Because our testing capacity is still limited, we’re not able to confirm coronavirus in everyone who thinks they may have it," said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey. "This is a way for us to and get a better picture of how COVID-19 is currently impacting our communities."

The survey asks for basic demographic, employment and health information that will only be used to track the coronavirus outbreak. Survey information will be store in an encrypted database and only share with agencies working to respond to COVID-19.

Local health departments will monitor all reports but may not be able to respond to your submission personally .

Those who believe they are sick with coronavirus are first asked to review the CDC's information about COVID-19 symptoms. Contact your health care provider if you have concerns about your condition.

Wood County residents can access the survey here.