Lucas County health officials urge residents to keep vaccine appointments despite wintry weather

Unless a Level 3 Snow Emergency is issued, the Lucas County health department is encouraging residents to keep their scheduled appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

More Ohio residents qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and slots are filling up quickly.

Those 75 and older

Those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical conditions and who have a developmental or intellectual disability

As of Monday, nearly all of the hospital appointments available in Lucas County to receive the vaccine were taken. However, some Kroger locations had spots remaining.

Health leaders suggest those interested continue checking the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website, however, in case of cancellations.

Wintry weather is expected Monday night into Tuesday, but residents are still encouraged to show up for their scheduled appointments unless a Level 3 Snow Emergency is issued.

If you do call and cancel your appointment, health officials say you will have to reschedule it.

Right now, vaccine supply is still limited. Until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing, and handwashing will help reduce your chance of being exposed or spreading the virus. https://t.co/GMvM2UPkYG pic.twitter.com/cXS64PsSl4 — Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (@ToledoLucasHD) January 19, 2021