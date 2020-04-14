ROSSFORD, Ohio — As coronavirus case numbers continue to go up, many are wondering how many people are recovering from the virus. Over the past few weeks, our WTOL social media pages have been flooded with comments of frustration, about why we aren't reporting these numbers.

"But the media isn't trying to track the positives, only the negatives. They are fear mongering," wrote one Facebook user.

"But how many have survived? It's so much about who have died," said another.

To be clear, the local recovery numbers are not available for a number of reasons, the first being no official definition of "recovery."

"There's a number of different ways to consider someone "recovered" and there isn't an agreed standard yet per the CDC," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica's vice president of quality and patient safety.

We know people have beat this virus but an exact percentage is difficult for doctors to come up with right now, and a big reason for that comes back to testing availability.

"We suspect there is a percentage, but we don't know if it's one percent or 10 percent or 20% based of the testing availability we've had," said Kaminski.

Despite many people in northwest Ohio who have COVID-19 symptoms, they have not been tested, therefore their recovery rate cannot be tracked.

So when can we expect to know more about local recovery numbers?

"The speed at which this is moving, I suspect that a month is probably a good time frame, in terms of testing and recovery," said Kaminski.

Case numbers in Ohio and Michigan are updated every day.

