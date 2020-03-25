TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Lucas County and the city of Toledo will be conducting coronavirus question and answer sessions on Facebook Live in both Spanish and Arabic.

These sessions will be available for the public at 1 p.m. for Spanish speakers and the Arabic translation will take place at 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning March 25.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski and other officials will take questions from the public on COVID-19 or other topics with translators present.

