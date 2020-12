Anyone can show up for a free test Wednesday between 12 - 4 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Bowling Green on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Testing will take place at the Wood County Fairgrounds between 12 - 4 p.m.

No appointment or doctor's referral is required. Anyone can show up on Wednesday to receive a free COVID-19 test. However, supplies may be limited.

The Wood County Fairgrounds can be found at 900 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.