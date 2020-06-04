TOLEDO, Ohio — The homeless population in our community is among the most at-risk during this pandemic.

Shelters remain open but are working hard to meet an increasing demand of people and needs.

"Everyone's a little scared," Toledo-Lucas County Homelessness Board executive director Rachel Gagnon said, "resources are limited and there's a stress around all of the systems that are there to be a safety net."

Gagnon said people in poverty are being hit hard right now as they're more likely to have low-income jobs that that can't be done remotely or don't offer sick leave. Many don't have health insurance or a place to live.

"The resources that are typically there for them, food kitchens and soup kitchens and pantries, have a lot of stresses on them," she added, "because a broader population is in need of their services right now."

The homeless do not have the luxury of staying at home to obey social distancing. So Gagnon said the city has been working closely with them to house this population responsibly, exercising best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developemnt. That includes separating beds, using protective personal equipment (PPE) and stepping up disinfecting and cleaning efforts.

But they're also looking to what other cities are doing to address distancing.

"We've seen throughout the country, these isolation and quarantine centers that are really going to be best practice to de-concentrate the shelters," Gagnon said, "and that's something we're working closely with the EOC to be able to pursue for our community here."

Access to medical care is also affecting the homeless as hospitals look to limit visitors to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Stress that's been put on the healthcare system right now and the desire to not surge the hospital," she said, "has left them without a resource if they have a typical illness."

Groups like Toledo Streets Newspaper that help people make a living selling their own newspapers are trying to help their workers find income. It's even helping those who don't have a permanent address or haven't filed taxes to get their stimulus checks.

"It's not within our mission to do this work," board chair Bryce Roberts said. "It's not like our scope of practice but we're trying to be able to direct people as well as we can and use the services in our community."

Some shelters are letting people use their address to be able to receive their stimulus.

But Gagnon said she recognizes there are a lot of challenges but believes everyone is doing their best.

"I'm encouraged by the level of support that we have from local officials to prioritize this need and this population," she said. "We are as well suited as we can be and we'll just take it day by day."

