Benefit event at Cock 'n' Bull to pay for Corey Coley's funeral costs

Coley was without a life insurance policy, and the family is on the hook for the funeral costs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The local music community came together Thursday night to raise money to cover the costs of Corey Coley's funeral. His father, Corey Coley Sr., better known as 'Big C', lost his son on Aug. 26 in a shooting at the Weiler Homes in East Toledo.

"That's been keeping me strong, the way the community have come together in ways," Coley Sr. said. "So many people have helped me out. It's been so much love for me and my family. It's overwhelming in a good way."

"It's hard enough for the loved ones to have to grieve, then we have to worry about burying you too. It's a lot," Coley Sr. said.

The money raised will help pay the funeral bills and set up a trust fund as someone else raises Coley Jr.'s soon-to-be-born child.

"I lost my namesake," Coley Sr. said. "Part of it that makes me cry is, I just wish he were here to see this."

Corey Jr. wasn't just a young, 22-year-old man, but an expecting father. He had decided to name his soon-to-be son the only thing that made sense.

"He was like 'Dad, I don't like my name but we've got to do C3.' He was just so excited," Coley Sr. said.

Coley Sr. said when his grandson is old enough, he'll tell him all about the dad he never knew.

"His dad was full of joy," Coley, Sr. said. "His dad was so excited to be having a son."