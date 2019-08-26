TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department recently debuted 'Cops and Cones,' an initiative to reach out to the citizens of Toledo in a positive way to increase trust with local law enforcement.

Netty's, famous for their ice cream and chili dogs, will be donating ice cream to 'Cops and Cones' on Monday.

The ice cream will be distributed to the local community as officers patrol in the Cops and Cones truck.

Representatives of Netty's will present the donation to Chief George Kral and members of the Community Services Section at the store's S. Fearing Blvd. location at 1:30 p.m.