FINDLAY, Ohio — Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. is temporarily closing down its tire manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, including its plant in Findlay, to help protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which also has its headquarters in Findlay, made the announcement on Saturday morning.

The company says the closure is also a response to the effect the coronavirus has had on market demand for its tires.

According to Cooper Tires, production is being phased down starting on Saturday and continuing through next week.

Facilities are expected to be closed for two to three weeks unless the situation makes changes necessary.

Cooper plants in China reopened several weeks ago.

