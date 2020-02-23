FINDLAY, Ohio — Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and the United Steelworkers Local 207L in Findlay have reached a tentative four-year labor contract.

The company made the announcement Sunday through a news release.

The statement did not include the specifics of the agreement and said "details (...) are being withheld pending presentation to USW members."

The company said a ratification vote is expected in a week.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Governor signs bill allowing motorcyclists ear protection

Fostoria police identify death victim as 66-year-old man

325 people in Michigan being monitored for coronavirus

Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating ‘suspicious’ man who entered school