FINDLAY, Ohio — Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and the United Steelworkers Local 207L in Findlay have reached a tentative four-year labor contract.
The company made the announcement Sunday through a news release.
The statement did not include the specifics of the agreement and said "details (...) are being withheld pending presentation to USW members."
The company said a ratification vote is expected in a week.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
