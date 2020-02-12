Cooper Tire named to Forbes World’s Best Employers List

Cooper Tire ranked 143 out of 750 companies on the list, placing them within the top 20 percent!

FINDLAY, Ohio — Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers 2020!

Cooper Tire ranked 143 out of 750 companies on the list, placing them within the top 20 percent, and ranked highly in the automotive industry, placing second among six tire companies in the category.

Forbes complied the ranking based on employee ratings of their employer on topics such as economic footprint, gender equality, social responsibility, talent development and COVID-19 response.

“Cooper is comprised of dedicated employees focused on living our company purpose, which states that everyone deserves to travel through life’s journeys with confidence, and Cooper is there at every turn. Being ranked a World’s Best Employer speaks volumes about our company culture and practices, and the pride employees take in being part of the Cooper team,” said Paula Whitesell, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are pleased to earn this recognition and are dedicated to continual improvement to meet and exceed the expectations of all of our stakeholders, including our employees.”

Cooper has focused on efforts to enhance the employee experience, including creating a diverse and inclusive environment. Cooper scored a 100 percent on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and was named a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

In 2019, Cooper was recognized by both the Women’s Forum of New York and 2020 Women on Boards for female representation on its company Board of Directors.