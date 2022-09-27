Contract awarded for Ned Skeldon Stadium demolition

Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers said work will begin soon and finish up by early 2023. The baseball diamond and dugouts will remain.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Ned Skeldon Stadium is officially on its last legs.

The Lucas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract for demolition to Mark Haynes Construction, Inc. Commissioner Gary Byers told WTOL 11 work will likely begin soon to demolish the former home of the Toledo Mud Hens and finish some time in early 2023.

Byers also said a potential complication with this project is maintaining electricity to the two recreation halls on the property during demolition.

The contract was awarded for $885,484. The county received three other estimates - all were more expensive.

The grandstands, press box and clubhouse will be razed, but the baseball diamond and dugouts will remain.

The commissioners made the decision to tear down the stadium in February. The stadium has been vacant for several years and many sections are in disrepair.

The Mud Hens played there from its inception in 1965 until they moved to Fifth Third Field in 2002.

An analysis of the entire Lucas County Recreation Center property began in June. The commissioners have said the city of Maumee and its residents will have a say in future plans for the space, which spans more than 70 acres.