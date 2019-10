Thank to you everyone who signed up for WTOL 11 Your Morning Blast Newsletter! We have our winners of our WTOL 11 Your Morning Blast Gold Pass Giveaway!

Congrats to Pete G. who is the grand prize winner. Pete received 2 Cedar Point Gold Passes!

Amy B. was our second place winner. She recieved 4 passes for Cedar Point's Halloweekends.

We hope everyone who signed up are enjoying WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast! You never know when we may give something else away!